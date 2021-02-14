ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
Electric cars to hit Pakistan roads soon: minister

NNI 14 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that battery-powered electric cars will soon arrive in Pakistan.

He announced this during the launch of an upgraded version of the Lahore Chambers of Commerce website.

Fawad Chaudhry said the government taking every necessary measure to make Pakistan economically strong, adding that credit for the revival of economic activities goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Pakistan is among 18 countries who are making their own ventilators,” said the science and technology minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that a trailer loaded with around a dozen electric cars overturned on the National Highway near Sindh’s Nawabshah district on Friday.

The police said vehicle was on its way from Karachi to Lahore when it flipped over in the Dino Machine area.

As a result, not only the trailer but the cars it was carrying were damaged, they added.

A police official relayed the electric cars were imported from South Korea and going to be introduced in the country for the first time. The value of each car is estimated at Rs9 million.

In December, the federal cabinet had approved Pakistan’s first Electric Vehicle Policy. The Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy and the Mobile Manufacturing Policy were endorsed by the federal cabinet following their approval by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on December 16.

ECC Fawad Chaudhry electric cars Imran Khan EV

