PM extends condolence, prayers to families of S Waziristan martyrs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed condolence over the martyrdom of four soldiers in a fight against terrorists in South Waziristan’s Makeen area.

“My condolences and prayers go to the families of our four brave soldiers martyred in Makeen, South Waziristan fighting a terrorist attack,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Four soldiers were martyred after terrorist’s opened fire on a security forces post in Makeen, South Waziristan, late Thursday night, according to a statement by ISPR on Friday.

In the statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said troops responded promptly and killed four terrorists.

“During the exchange of fire, four soldiers embraced shahadat,” the statement added.