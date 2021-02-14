ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
Pakistan

Directives to charge parking fee at Zulfikarabad Oil Tankers Terminal

APP 14 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Saturday directed his subordinates to charge fee from oil tankers being parked at Zulfikarabad Oil Tanker and use the income for completion of the terminal.

“The terminal has a capacity for 3200 tankers to be parked but only around 400 tankers are being parked here while illegal parking of oil tankers is being done in different areas of Karachi which creates hurdle in traffic flow,” the Administrator passed these remarks while visiting Zulfikarabad Oil Terminal here at National Highway.

Director Terminal Raza Abbas Rizvi, Executive Engineer Rehman Shaikh and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator directed that remaining work for terminal should be completed at the earliest so that parking at Shirin Jinnah Colony could be shifted there. He hoped that oil tanker owners would cooperate with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation as they are provided maximum facilities.

Laeeq Ahmed Zulfikarabad Oil Tanker Rehman Shaikh Raza Abbas Rizvi

