Karachi division: Rs1bn saved due to transparency in tax system: Nasir Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah Saturday said that neither new tax has been imposed nor tax has been increased, however, the revenue of local bodies has increased significantly and expenditure has been decreased.

Record savings have been made after the posting of administrators in local bodies. We are trying to ensure that the tax money goes to the government treasury and not to anyone’s personal pocket and it should be spent on the welfare of the people, he said.

He expressed these views while addressing a function to distribute pension and arrears checks to 594 retired employees of DMCs in Central District on Saturday.

He added that the retired employees of DMC Central should have got their dues earlier and I apologize for the delay. He said that development works worth Rs 1 billion have been approved for Central District in current financial year, out of which DMC has got the first trench of Rs 18 crore.

He said that development works worth Rs 70 crore were being carried out under click project and they were focusing on drainage, sewerage, street lights, roads and playgrounds of the district.