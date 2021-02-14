ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
Pakistan

‘Chand Meri Zameen–Phool Mera Watan’: Balochistan govt launches mass tree plantation campaign

Recorder Report 14 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Taraqee Foundation with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP Pakistan), the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund–PPAF, Forest and Wildlife Department and the Government of Balochistan, Saturday initiated a mass tree plantation campaign called “Chand Meri Zameen–Phool Mera Watan”.

The drive targets multiple cities of Balochistan including Quetta, Pishin, and Nushki.

As part of the campaign close to 15,000 plants will be planted in Quetta, 35,000 in Maseelakh, 25,000 in Band Khushdil Khan, and 10,000 plants each in Pishin and Nushki. The campaign aims to bring together various stakeholders including the Government of Balochistan, local and international NGOs, agencies, student body, and general public to carry forward the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan of a “Clean and Green Pakistan”.

The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund supported Taraqee Foundation in their ambition to transform the deserted locations of Balochistan into hub of greenery.

The PPAF provided gardening equipment and logistical support to its partner organisation for the effective implementation of this programme.

Through the tree plantation drive the PPAF has tried to reinforce the fact that trees are in fact a natural capital.

Currently, the tree plantation drives are active in three targeted districts and to officially mark the beginning of this campaign, an inauguration ceremony was arranged by SP Noshki Police, Javed Gharsheen at the Police Complex Noshki.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by government officials/community members; including Adnana Rao Manager ESMU PPAF, DIG police Rakshan Division Javed Jaskani, Commandant Noshki Malatia Col Asif, Ex Minister Haji Ghulam Dastigir Bedini, President Pakistan Union of Journalists Shehzada Zulfiqar, Qurban Gharsheen social activist/deputy secretary Sports and Culture PTI/CEO BEEJ organization, local community members, and members of the Hindu Business community, in order to provide support to the noble cause.

The Mass Tree Plantation Campaign “Chand Meri Zameen–Phool Mera Watan” will be executed with complete zeal and the responsibility for the maintenance of these 10,000 planted saplings has been undertaken by the SP Police Noshki Javed Gharsheen.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

