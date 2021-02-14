ECP approves Yousaf Raza Gillani’s application to transfer vote to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday approved former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani’s application to transfer his vote to Islamabad.

The former premier’s vote has been registered at his address of Sector F-8 in Islamabad, making him eligible to contest the Senate elections from the federal capital. He had moved the ECP on Friday.

On the other hand, the ECP has extended the date for submission of nomination papers for the Senate elections till Monday.

According to a press release issued by the Election Commission, the date has been extended to facilitate the candidates. As per the new schedule, the list of contesting candidates will be published on Tuesday (February 16).

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on the February 17 and February 18 while the candidates can file appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers on 20th of this month.

The last date for disposing of these appeals is February 23 and the revised list of candidates will be published on 24th of this month. The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on 25th of this month.