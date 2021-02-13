NAB recovers Rs 480.680 billion in last decade

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered a total of Rs 480.680 billion from the corrupt elements in last ten years, said official document.

According to the document, the bureau had recovered Rs 1718.4 million in 2011, Rs 15,148.884 million in 2012, Rs 7,019.08 million in 2013, Rs 4,473.421 million in 2014, Rs 12,096.6 million in 2015, Rs 12,721.606 million in 2016, Rs 8,887.361 million in 2017, Rs 28,885.736 million in 2018, Rs 14,1542.902 million in 2019 and recovered Rs 24,8185.949 million up to October 2020.

The recoveries have been made through voluntary return/ plea bargain, Bank default, rescheduling of loans, PCBL (Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation), court fines) and indirect recoveries made by NAB from January 2011 to October 2020.

During the last ten years, Rs 10,659.077 million had been recovered by NAB Rawalpindi; Rs 10,896.606 million by Lahore, Rs 452.443 million, by Multan bureau, Rs 6,123.618 million by Karachi bureau, Rs 2,152.345 million by Sukkur, Rs 5,434.564 million by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 3,085.789 million by Balochistan. While other direct and indirect recoveries by bureau were Rs 46,389 million and Rs 395,486.497 million during the last 10 years.