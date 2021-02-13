ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
ASC 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
ASL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
EPCL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.03%)
FCCL 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 24.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
PPL 90.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Players switch back to COVID-mode as fans exit Australian Open

  • Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, entered a five-day lockdown on Saturday to contain a COVID-19 outbreak.
  • Players were back to travelling between their residences and the site of the year's first Grand Slam as per requirements of a biosecure "bubble".
Reuters Updated 13 Feb 2021

As boisterous crowds made way for deafening silence at the Australian Open on Saturday, players did not have to do too much adjusting as they abruptly switched back to the "new normal" of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, entered a five-day lockdown on Saturday to contain a COVID-19 outbreak. Authorities allowed the Australian Open to continue but without the presence of fans.

Players were back to travelling between their residences and the site of the year's first Grand Slam as per requirements of a biosecure "bubble", similar to the way they have competed since tennis restarted last August after a five-month shutdown.

For the first five days, the Australian Open, despite its reduced capacity, had transported the sport back to pre-pandemic times with fans in the stands - unlike the last six months when just a spattering of them were allowed at a few tournaments.

While the experience was short-lived and Melbourne Park turned mostly desolate on Saturday, it was business as usual for the sport.

"I don't think it changes the dynamic of the tournament too much because the players are shut off, they are in a bubble anyway, so for them not much will change," said Barbara Schett, the former world number seven and an Eurosport pundit.

Last year's US Open Grand Slam was played in front of empty stands, the French Open allowed up to 1,000 fans daily at Roland Garros while most of other events on the professional circuit kept the public out of the stadiums.

Seven-times Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander did not believe that lack of fans would impact quality of play.

"That's what I was most proud of in 2020 during the pandemic ... you could not tell the difference in the players - they were behaving the same way," said Wilander, a Eurosport pundit who was a three-time winner at Melbourne Park.

"I didn't see any change in body language from anyone.

"The intensity is there, the players are used to it and I think we are learning that - yes, they enjoy the crowd of course, but they don't need the crowd to play their best tennis. At least, not the majority of players."

'IT'S ONLY MENTAL'

Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas is one of those who enjoy the vociferous support from the stands at the Australian Open with the presence of the huge Greek community in Melbourne.

"I don't know if the crowd would make it any different. My game was there, and that's the most important thing for me," the 22-year-old said after an easy win on Saturday. "It's all in the head. It's only mental."

Women's world number five Elina Svitolina finds it easier to focus when there are no fans but said the mind could wander off for a player who is trailing in a match.

The campaign ended on Friday for home hero Nick Kyrgios, who considerably raised the decibel levels at Melbourne Park during his three rounds, before the stands were vacated.

"It would have been tough for me, I think, playing with no crowd," he said.

"I think sports is entertainment at the end of the day, and I want to be able to play in front of full crowds around the world."

MELBOURNE Australian Open COVID 19 pandemic. Australia Open tennis tournament

Players switch back to COVID-mode as fans exit Australian Open

PTI announces final list of Senate candidates

British-Pakistani lawyer Karim Khan elected chief prosecutor at ICC

Senate election: JI announces candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PM condoles death of four soldiers martyred in South Waziristan terrorist attack

LSM output up 8.16pc in 1HFY21

PM for provision of edible items at ‘minimum’ rates

Almost Rs2 hike in tariffs of Discos, KE approved by govt

Wapda submits PC-1 of long-awaited telemetry system to Irsa

FBR surpasses 7-month revenue target

Industry showing strong growth, says Umar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters