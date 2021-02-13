PSX in deep red: BRIndex100 remains bearish

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed bearish trend and closed in deep red with very low trading activities due to investors’ lack of interest on the last day of the week.

BRIndex100 lost 21.97 points or 0.45 percent to close at 4,907.62 points on Friday. During the session, the BRIndex-100 hit an intraday high of 4,975.34 and an intraday low of 4,892.57 points. Total volumes stood at 394.772 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 165.98 points or 0.66 percent to close at 25,128.81 points with total daily turnover of 268.928 million shares.

KSE-100 index declined by 247.16 points or 0.54 percent and closed below 46,000 psychological level at 45,808.36 points. Trading activities remained very low as daily volumes on ready counter declined to 442.716 million shares as compared to 1,124.821 million shares traded on Thursday.

The foreign investors however emerged net buyers of shares worth $1.591 million. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 40 billion to Rs 8.241 trillion. Out of total 405 active scrips, 232 closed in negative and 157 in positive while the value of 16 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 58.660 million shares however lost Re 0.12 to close at Rs 1.39 followed by Telecard Limited that closed at Rs 5.63, down Re 0.45 with 37.856 million shares. Indus Dyeing and Sunrays Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 39.90 and Rs 39.57 respectively to close at Rs 639.90 and Rs 600.00 while K.S.B. Pumps and Sapphire Fiber were the top losers declining by Rs 28.50 and Rs 28.00 respectively to close at Rs 351.50 and Rs 900.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 5.56 points or 0.06 percent to close at 8,597.98 points with total turnover of 4.946 million shares.

BR Cement Index increased by 117.92 points or 1.66 percent to close at 7,204.10 points with 52.104 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index declined by 101.67 points or 1.12 percent to close at 8,967.82 points with 28.635 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index plunged by 122.92 points or 2.05 percent to close at 5,869.10 points with 15.038 million shares. BR Oil and Gas Index decreased by 68.9 points or 1.61 percent to close at 4,211.74 points with 23.212 million shares.

BR Tech & Comm Index closed at 3,272.27 points, up 23.76 points or 0.73 percent with 144.586 million shares.

Danish Ladhani at JS Global Capital said the KSE-100 index remained volatile making a high and a low of up 302 and down 324 points, respectively to finally close at 45,808 levels.

Selling pressure was seen in the second half of the session. However, Cements once again buoyed up the overall sentiment of the investors where DGKC (up 3.5 percent), MLCF (up 0.8 percent) and PIOC (up 1.7 percent) closed in the green zone with good volumes.

Furthermore, NPL (down 3.9 percent) closed in the negative trajectory as it reported its first half of FY21 consolidated EPS of Rs 4.142. Moreover, major contribution to traded volume came in from WTL (down 7.9 percent), TELE (down 7.4 percent), TRG (down 0.2 percent), DGKC (up 3.5 percent), PIBTL (down 0.8 percent) and HUMNL (down 1.7 percent).

