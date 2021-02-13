ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.59%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.35%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.26%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
TRG 118.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
UNITY 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.82%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SPI records 0.81pc increase WoW

Tahir Amin 13 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended February 11, 2021 recorded an increase of 0.81 percent over last week due to rise in prices of food items inducing chicken (5.37 percent), bananas (5 percent), eggs (4.86 percent), sugar (3.74 percent), wheat flour (2.52 percent), cooking oil (1.84 percent), and among non-food items, electricity for Q1 (3.72 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 141.70 points during the week ended February 4, 2021 to 142.85 points during the week under review.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 24 (47.06 percent) items increased, six (11.76 percent) items decreased, and 21 (41.17 percent) items remained constant, said the PBS in weekly SPI data.

The PBS data further stated that the year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 9.17 percent with most of the items increased mainly chilies powder National pack (138.74 percent), eggs (43.19 percent), gents sandal (33.37 percent), chicken (30.41 percent), match box (28.91 percent), gents sponge chappal (25.13 percent), mustard oil (22.39 percent), washing soap (19.70 percent), sugar (16.93 percent), rice irri 6/9 (16.34 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (16.15 percent), shirting (15.38 percent), and cooking oil 5 liter (15.16 percent) while a major decrease was observed in the price of garlic (36.50 percent), onions (30.98 percent), tomatoes (28.90 percent), diesel (8.70 percent), pulse gram (7.26 percent), potatoes (4.17 percent), petrol (3.99 percent), LPG (3.93 percent), moong (0.88 percent), and electricity for Q1 (0.24 percent).

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,733, from Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517 and Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month increased by 0.77 percent, 0.94 percent, 0.80 percent, 0.75 percent, and 0.70 percent, respectively.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices include chicken (5.37 percent), bananas (5 percent), eggs (4.86 percent), sugar (3.74 percent), electricity charges for Q1 per unit (3.72 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (2.52 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand 5-litre tin each (1.84 percent), chilies powder National 200gm packet each (1.81 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.57 percent), Sufi washing soap 250gm cake each (1.50 percent), pulse gram (1.36 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (1.34 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (1.22 percent), mustard oil (1.15), Georgette (0.91 percent), tea prepared (0.67 percent), rice basmati broken (0.61 percent), cooked daal (0.60 percent), maash (0.60 percent), moong (0.44 percent), masoor (0.24 percent), mutton (0.22 percent), toilet soap (0.08 percent), and powdered milk (0.01 percent).

According to the PBS, decrease was observed in the price of tomatoes (18.63 percent), potatoes (3.77 percent), LPG (2.18), onions (1.65 percent), garlic (0.69 percent), and gur (0.32 percent).

According to the PBS, the commodities which remained stable during the period under review include bread plain, beef with bone, milk fresh, curd, salt powdered (National/Shan), tea Lipton Yellow Label, cooked beef, cigarettes Capstan, long cloth 57" Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, shirting, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, match box, petrol super, hi-speed diesel, and telephone call charges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sugar electricity Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Sensitive Price Indicator chicken eggs bananas SPI cooking oil non food items prices of food items

SPI records 0.81pc increase WoW

PM for provision of edible items at ‘minimum’ rates

Almost Rs2 hike in tariffs of Discos, KE approved by govt

Wapda submits PC-1 of long-awaited telemetry system to Irsa

FBR surpasses 7-month revenue target

Industry showing strong growth, says Umar

Foreign cos’ footprint to be deepened: Dawood

FO optimistic about FATF moot prospects

NA panel briefed: Rs450bn being added to circular debt annually

Nigerians win UK court OK to sue Shell over oil spills

‘Long-term planning is inevitable for development’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.