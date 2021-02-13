KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 119,003 tonnes of cargo comprising 93,625 tonnes of import cargo and 25,378 tonnes of export cargo including 4,504 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

The total import cargos of 93,625 tonnes comprised of 37,767 tonnes of containerised cargo; 8,046 tonnes of steel scrap; 4,971 tonnes of soyabean; 7,208 tonnes of wheat and 35,633 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 25,378 tonnes comprised of 11,222 tonnes of containerised cargo; 569 tonnes of bulk cargo and 13,587 tonnes of clinker.

As many as 4,504 containers comprising of 2,843 containers import and 1,661 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 903 of 20's and 939 of 40's loaded while nil of 20's and 31 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 195 of 20's and 458 of 40's loaded containers while 178 of 20's and 186 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were six ships namely Botany Bay, Shiling, Tamina, New Hellas, PS Milano and TRF Memphis carrying containers and oil tankers respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were seven vessels viz. Glen Canyon Bridge, MSC Nicole, Tamina, Hafnia Europe, MT Shalamar, Chem Wolverine and Grand Way Star carrying containers, oil tankers and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There are three ships namely MSC Nicole, Glyfada and Yara J carrying containers, clinkers and steel respectively expected to sail on Friday while another ship namely MT Shalamar is expected to sail on Saturday.

There are five vessels viz. Northern Dedication, Songa Nuerberg, MSC Ishyka, Ince Inebolu and Pothos carrying containers, wheat and general cargo respectively due to arrive on Friday while three more vessels viz. AS Sophia, Parnassoa and Asia Ruby-II carrying containers, soyabean and clinkers respectively are expected to arrive on Saturday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 194,084 tonnes comprising 172,348 tonnes of import cargo and 21,736 tonnes of export cargo including 4,024 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The total import cargo of 172,348 tonnes includes 47,917 tonnes of LNG; 1,630 tonnes of LPG; 32,163 tonnes of gas oil; 6,800 tonnes of palm oil; 6,467 tonnes of soyabean; 14,659 tonnes of steel coil; 6,402 tonnes of chemical 1,590 tonnes of project cargo and 54,720 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 21,736 tonnes includes 21,736 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 4,024 containers comprising of 2,880 containers import and 1,144 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

There was one ships namely Al-Salam-II carrying oil tanker sailed out to sea on Friday morning, while four ships namely Cape Male, Prothos, Gas Amazon and Summer Ploeg carrying containers, project cargo, LPG and palm oil respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of ten ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, steel coil, soyabean, coal, cement, LPG, LNG, gas oil and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as ten vessels viz. Uniflorida, Safmarine Nyassa, The Chief, BTG Kailash, Farah Louise, MG Kronos, Sea Helios, P-Yanbo, Corona and Chemroad Hope carrying containers, bitumen, soyabean, mogas, condensate and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were five ships viz. Uniflorida, Safmarine Nyassa, The Chief, Anaya and Chemroad Hope carrying containers, bitumen, condensate and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Friday. There is one ship namely Teera Bhum carrying containers due to arrive on Saturday.

