KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

================================================================================================== Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/ L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount ================================================================================================== Shell Pakistan Ltd. 19.01.2021 10.02.2021 17.02.2021 Prem 65% Loads Limited 26.01.2021 17.02.2021 24.02.2021 - Ghani Glass Ltd. 28.01.2021 19.02.2021 26.02.2021 - Ghani Global Glass Ltd. 01.02.2021 03.02.2021 02.03.2021 - ==================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021