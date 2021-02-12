PTC unveils new logo

ISLAMABAD: Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited, on Thursday, unveiled their new logo reflecting on the company's evolved strategy, in line with its parent company, British American Tobacco PLC (BAT).

The company has set out three clear priorities for its business across the globe including drive value from traditional combustible products; ensuring a step change in New Categories performance and simplifying the business.

Usman Zahur, MD/CEO, Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited stated here on Thursday that we are now challenging ourselves with a clear purpose to build "A Better Tomorrow" by reducing the health impact of our business through offering a greater choice of less risky products for our consumers and underscoring our commitment to our new sustainability agenda by announcing stretching new targets across the environment, social and governance landscape and contributing to the group's ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

To achieve our ambitions, we need to be bold, fast, empowered, responsible, and diverse. He further added that looking forward, we will drive the implementation of our strategy and deliver on our financial goals through the framework of our three clear priorities. We are on a journey and these are exciting times at the PTC.

