ANL 30.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.39%)
ASC 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
ASL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.46%)
AVN 97.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.16%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
BYCO 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
DGKC 130.26 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (3.05%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.09%)
FFL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
HUBC 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.57%)
KAPCO 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.36%)
PAEL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.31%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
PRL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 39.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.26%)
TRG 119.60 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.84%)
UNITY 34.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.33%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.03%)
BR100 4,958 Increased By ▲ 38.62 (0.79%)
BR30 25,454 Increased By ▲ 261.38 (1.04%)
KSE100 46,273 Increased By ▲ 217.39 (0.47%)
KSE30 19,322 Increased By ▲ 99.77 (0.52%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PTC unveils new logo

Recorder Report Updated 12 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited, on Thursday, unveiled their new logo reflecting on the company's evolved strategy, in line with its parent company, British American Tobacco PLC (BAT).

The company has set out three clear priorities for its business across the globe including drive value from traditional combustible products; ensuring a step change in New Categories performance and simplifying the business.

Usman Zahur, MD/CEO, Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited stated here on Thursday that we are now challenging ourselves with a clear purpose to build "A Better Tomorrow" by reducing the health impact of our business through offering a greater choice of less risky products for our consumers and underscoring our commitment to our new sustainability agenda by announcing stretching new targets across the environment, social and governance landscape and contributing to the group's ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

To achieve our ambitions, we need to be bold, fast, empowered, responsible, and diverse. He further added that looking forward, we will drive the implementation of our strategy and deliver on our financial goals through the framework of our three clear priorities. We are on a journey and these are exciting times at the PTC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PLC PTC BAT Usman Zahur

PTC unveils new logo

FBR against proposed restoration of zero-rating regime

Wall Street player BNY Mellon jumps on bitcoin bandwagon

Senate polls on March 3

Two-member judgment was made per incuriam: AGP

Govt employees’ protest forces govt to announce 25pc pay raise

Mark-up subsidy scheme: Over 8,000 applications received, Baqir tells PM

Reference to IIOJK: Pakistan takes exception to US State Dept’s tweet

Second increase in 2 days: Nepra raises Discos’ tariffs by 83 paisa per unit

PD seeks AGP’s opinion on ToRs sent by KE

Govt to allow private firms to import Covid shots, exempt from price caps

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.