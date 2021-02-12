GSK recognised as top employer in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Top Employers Institute has announced the 2021 Top Employers and named GSK as top Employer in Pakistan.

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices. Commenting on this milestone achievement, GSK Pakistan’s HR Country Head, Farqaleet Iqbal said, “This indeed is a proud moment for GSK Pakistan and our people who remained committed throughout the rigorous process required to get certified. Being one of the top employers allows us to showcase our proud legacy and the opportunities we provide to professionals in Pakistan.”

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers 6 HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion and more.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink said: “Despite the challenging year we have experienced (which has certainly made an impact on organisations around the globe), GSK Pakistan has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace. We are proud to share this year’s announcement and congratulate the organisations who have been certified in their respective countries through the Top Employers Institute programme.”

