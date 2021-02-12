ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
ASC 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
ASL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.08%)
AVN 95.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.11%)
BOP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 126.40 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.97%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.76%)
FCCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
HUBC 89.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.5%)
JSCL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.27%)
KAPCO 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.2%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.98%)
PAEL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.32%)
PIBTL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.55%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.2%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-7.4%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-5.45%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-14.94%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -71.98 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,192 Decreased By ▼ -556.66 (-2.16%)
KSE100 46,056 Decreased By ▼ -588.77 (-1.26%)
KSE30 19,222 Decreased By ▼ -252.3 (-1.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report 12 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (February 11, 2021).

=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
OP-1              New            Disc.          PNSC               09-02-2021
                  Hellas         Crude Oil
OP-2              Ps Milano      Disc. Carbon   Transtrade         09-02-2021
                                 Black Seed     Ltd.
B-1               Trf Memphis    Disc.          Alpine Marine      09-02-2021
                                 Chemical       Services
B-2               Maliha         Disc. Chemical Trans Maritimes    10-02-2021
B-8/B-9           Botany Bay     Disc/Load      Riazeda            10-02-2021
                                 Container
B-11/B-12         Attalia        Disc. Soya     Eastwind           01-02-2021
                                 Bean Seeds     Shipping
B-13/B-14         Eider S        Disc. Wheat    Daco Marine        07-02-2021
                                                Services
B-16/B-17         Glyfada        Load Clinkers  Ocean Services     10-02-2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-24/B-25         Yara J         Disc. Iron     Seatrade           10-02-2021
                                 & Steel Scrap
B-26/B-27         Shiling        Disc/Load      Oceanic            08-02-2021
                                 Container      Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Arrival
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Glen Canyon       11-02-2021     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
Bridge                                                                Express
Msc Nicole        11-02-2021     D/L Container            Msc Agency Pakistan
Tamina            11-02-2021     D/L Container Ship             OOCL Pakistan
Lmz Titan         11-02-2021     D/52500 Wheat                    Ocean World
Songa             12-02-2021     D/L Container                      Ocean Sea
Nuerberg                                                            Shippping
Northern          12-02-2021     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Dedication                                                           Pakistan
Porthos           12-02-2021     D/7701 General Cargo      Seahawks Pvt. Ltd.
Ince Inebolu      12-02-2021     D/51000 Wheat         WMA Ship Care Services
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
                                                                          Nil
=============================================================================
SHIPS DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Rome Express      11-02-2021     Container Ship                           N/A
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM SHIPPING
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Porthos        Project Cargo  Sino Trans         09.02.2021
MW-2              Dynamic-M      Cement         Crystal Sea        08.02.2021
MW-4                             NIL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               TSM Pollux     Palm Oil       Alpine             10.02.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk Atlanta Containers     Maersk Pak         09.02.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC Amalfi     Containers     MSC Pak            09.02.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Al-Salam-II    Gas Oil        Wilhelmsen         10.02.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Dias           Wheat          Transmarine        29.02.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Chemroad SakuraChemicals      Alpine             09.02.2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Glen Conyon
Bridge            Containers     Ocean Network                     11.02.2021
MSC Amalfi        Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Maersk Atlanta    Containers     Maersk Pak                        11.02.2021
Porthos           Project Cargo  Sino Trans                              -do-
Dynamic-M         Cement         Crystal Sea                             -do-
Al-Salam-II       Gas Oil        Wilhelmsen                              -do-
Chemroad Sakura   Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Cape Male         Containers     Maersk Pak                        11.02.2021
Milaha Qatar      LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Gas Amazon        LPG            M. Internatonal                         -do-
Oriental Angel    Coal           Wilhelmsen                              -do-
Bel Atlantic      Steel Coil     GAC                                     -do-
Summer Ploeg      Palm Oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Chemroad
Hope              Palm Oil       Alpine                     Waiting For Berth
Corona            Palm Oil       Alpine                                     -
BTG Kailash       Soya bean      Ocean Services                             -
Farah Louise      Soya bean      Alpine                                     -
MG Kronos         Soya bean      Alpine                                     -
The Chief         Bifumen        Trans Marine                               -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Aristomenis       Containers                                       11.02.2021
Safmarine
Nyassa            Containers     Maersk Pak                        12.02.2021
APL Columbus      Natural Gas    CMA CGM                                 -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shipping Intelligence PORT QASIM SHIPPING

Shipping Intelligence

FBR against proposed restoration of zero-rating regime

Wall Street player BNY Mellon jumps on bitcoin bandwagon

Senate polls on March 3

Two-member judgment was made per incuriam: AGP

Govt employees’ protest forces govt to announce 25pc pay raise

Mark-up subsidy scheme: Over 8,000 applications received, Baqir tells PM

Reference to IIOJK: Pakistan takes exception to US State Dept’s tweet

Second increase in 2 days: Nepra raises Discos’ tariffs by 83 paisa per unit

PD seeks AGP’s opinion on ToRs sent by KE

Govt to allow private firms to import Covid shots, exempt from price caps

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.