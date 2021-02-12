Markets
Shipping Intelligence
12 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (February 11, 2021).
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
OP-1 New Disc. PNSC 09-02-2021
Hellas Crude Oil
OP-2 Ps Milano Disc. Carbon Transtrade 09-02-2021
Black Seed Ltd.
B-1 Trf Memphis Disc. Alpine Marine 09-02-2021
Chemical Services
B-2 Maliha Disc. Chemical Trans Maritimes 10-02-2021
B-8/B-9 Botany Bay Disc/Load Riazeda 10-02-2021
Container
B-11/B-12 Attalia Disc. Soya Eastwind 01-02-2021
Bean Seeds Shipping
B-13/B-14 Eider S Disc. Wheat Daco Marine 07-02-2021
Services
B-16/B-17 Glyfada Load Clinkers Ocean Services 10-02-2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-24/B-25 Yara J Disc. Iron Seatrade 10-02-2021
& Steel Scrap
B-26/B-27 Shiling Disc/Load Oceanic 08-02-2021
Container Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Arrival
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Glen Canyon 11-02-2021 D/L Container Ocean Network
Bridge Express
Msc Nicole 11-02-2021 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan
Tamina 11-02-2021 D/L Container Ship OOCL Pakistan
Lmz Titan 11-02-2021 D/52500 Wheat Ocean World
Songa 12-02-2021 D/L Container Ocean Sea
Nuerberg Shippping
Northern 12-02-2021 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Dedication Pakistan
Porthos 12-02-2021 D/7701 General Cargo Seahawks Pvt. Ltd.
Ince Inebolu 12-02-2021 D/51000 Wheat WMA Ship Care Services
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Nil
=============================================================================
SHIPS DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Rome Express 11-02-2021 Container Ship N/A
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM SHIPPING
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Porthos Project Cargo Sino Trans 09.02.2021
MW-2 Dynamic-M Cement Crystal Sea 08.02.2021
MW-4 NIL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT TSM Pollux Palm Oil Alpine 10.02.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Atlanta Containers Maersk Pak 09.02.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Amalfi Containers MSC Pak 09.02.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Al-Salam-II Gas Oil Wilhelmsen 10.02.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Dias Wheat Transmarine 29.02.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Chemroad SakuraChemicals Alpine 09.02.2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Glen Conyon
Bridge Containers Ocean Network 11.02.2021
MSC Amalfi Containers MSC Pak -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Maersk Atlanta Containers Maersk Pak 11.02.2021
Porthos Project Cargo Sino Trans -do-
Dynamic-M Cement Crystal Sea -do-
Al-Salam-II Gas Oil Wilhelmsen -do-
Chemroad Sakura Chemicals Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Cape Male Containers Maersk Pak 11.02.2021
Milaha Qatar LNG GSA -do-
Gas Amazon LPG M. Internatonal -do-
Oriental Angel Coal Wilhelmsen -do-
Bel Atlantic Steel Coil GAC -do-
Summer Ploeg Palm Oil Alpine -do-
Chemroad
Hope Palm Oil Alpine Waiting For Berth
Corona Palm Oil Alpine -
BTG Kailash Soya bean Ocean Services -
Farah Louise Soya bean Alpine -
MG Kronos Soya bean Alpine -
The Chief Bifumen Trans Marine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Aristomenis Containers 11.02.2021
Safmarine
Nyassa Containers Maersk Pak 12.02.2021
APL Columbus Natural Gas CMA CGM -do-
=============================================================================
