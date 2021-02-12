KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (February 11, 2021).

============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- OP-1 New Disc. PNSC 09-02-2021 Hellas Crude Oil OP-2 Ps Milano Disc. Carbon Transtrade 09-02-2021 Black Seed Ltd. B-1 Trf Memphis Disc. Alpine Marine 09-02-2021 Chemical Services B-2 Maliha Disc. Chemical Trans Maritimes 10-02-2021 B-8/B-9 Botany Bay Disc/Load Riazeda 10-02-2021 Container B-11/B-12 Attalia Disc. Soya Eastwind 01-02-2021 Bean Seeds Shipping B-13/B-14 Eider S Disc. Wheat Daco Marine 07-02-2021 Services B-16/B-17 Glyfada Load Clinkers Ocean Services 10-02-2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-24/B-25 Yara J Disc. Iron Seatrade 10-02-2021 & Steel Scrap B-26/B-27 Shiling Disc/Load Oceanic 08-02-2021 Container Shipping ============================================================================= Expected Arrival ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Glen Canyon 11-02-2021 D/L Container Ocean Network Bridge Express Msc Nicole 11-02-2021 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Tamina 11-02-2021 D/L Container Ship OOCL Pakistan Lmz Titan 11-02-2021 D/52500 Wheat Ocean World Songa 12-02-2021 D/L Container Ocean Sea Nuerberg Shippping Northern 12-02-2021 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Dedication Pakistan Porthos 12-02-2021 D/7701 General Cargo Seahawks Pvt. Ltd. Ince Inebolu 12-02-2021 D/51000 Wheat WMA Ship Care Services ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Nil ============================================================================= SHIPS DEPARTURES ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Rome Express 11-02-2021 Container Ship N/A ============================================================================= PORT QASIM SHIPPING ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Porthos Project Cargo Sino Trans 09.02.2021 MW-2 Dynamic-M Cement Crystal Sea 08.02.2021 MW-4 NIL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT TSM Pollux Palm Oil Alpine 10.02.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Atlanta Containers Maersk Pak 09.02.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Amalfi Containers MSC Pak 09.02.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Al-Salam-II Gas Oil Wilhelmsen 10.02.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Dias Wheat Transmarine 29.02.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Chemroad SakuraChemicals Alpine 09.02.2021 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Glen Conyon Bridge Containers Ocean Network 11.02.2021 MSC Amalfi Containers MSC Pak -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED DEPARTURES ============================================================================= Maersk Atlanta Containers Maersk Pak 11.02.2021 Porthos Project Cargo Sino Trans -do- Dynamic-M Cement Crystal Sea -do- Al-Salam-II Gas Oil Wilhelmsen -do- Chemroad Sakura Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Cape Male Containers Maersk Pak 11.02.2021 Milaha Qatar LNG GSA -do- Gas Amazon LPG M. Internatonal -do- Oriental Angel Coal Wilhelmsen -do- Bel Atlantic Steel Coil GAC -do- Summer Ploeg Palm Oil Alpine -do- Chemroad Hope Palm Oil Alpine Waiting For Berth Corona Palm Oil Alpine - BTG Kailash Soya bean Ocean Services - Farah Louise Soya bean Alpine - MG Kronos Soya bean Alpine - The Chief Bifumen Trans Marine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Aristomenis Containers 11.02.2021 Safmarine Nyassa Containers Maersk Pak 12.02.2021 APL Columbus Natural Gas CMA CGM -do- =============================================================================

