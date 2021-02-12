Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
12 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Ghani Global Holdings Limited 30.06.2021 10% Interim Bonus Shares 10.02.2021
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.