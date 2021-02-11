Zulfi, grateful to Lankan PM for allowing COVID burial for Muslims

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Thursday extended his gratitude to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for considering PM Imran Khan’s request and allowing burial of Muslims who passed away due to the coronavirus.

He expressed those remarks on his twitter account while sharing the copy of a letter, which was forwarded to High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama by the OPHRD ministry in the recent past.

Zulfikar Bukhari, in the letter, drew attention of the high commissioner towards the viral video in Pakistan which showed the Sri Lankan government cremated all dead bodies of the COVID-19 victims including Muslim and expressed the fear that such news could create unrest in his country.

He requested the high commissioner to take up the issue with his government on priority to review their decision regarding cremation of Muslims COVID dead bodies by allowing them burial according to their religious rites and the World Health Organization's guidelines.