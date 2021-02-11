ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
ASC 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
ASL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.08%)
AVN 95.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.11%)
BOP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 126.40 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.97%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.76%)
FCCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
HUBC 89.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.5%)
JSCL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.27%)
KAPCO 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.2%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.98%)
PAEL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.32%)
PIBTL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.55%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.2%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-7.4%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-5.45%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-14.94%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -71.98 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,192 Decreased By ▼ -556.66 (-2.16%)
KSE100 46,056 Decreased By ▼ -588.77 (-1.26%)
KSE30 19,222 Decreased By ▼ -252.3 (-1.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SECP records major progress in Information Security Standards

  • This certification endorses that SECP meets required benchmarks of security and safety of organizational data.
APP 11 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification; the international standards outlining best practices for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS).

Awarded by the independent certification body M/s. Resource Inspections Canada Incorporated (RICI), the certification showcases SECP’s drive to ensure that its key IT, Data Centers, Human Resource Security, Physical and Environmental Protection and Social Media Security services comply with the highest international standards, and that its services are based on globally accepted standards and protocols, said a press release issued here.

ISO 27001:2013 is an internationally recognized set of information security standards published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

This certification endorses that SECP meets required benchmarks of security and safety of organizational data.

SECP

SECP records major progress in Information Security Standards

‘There has been no change in US policy in the region,’ clarifies State Dept on its ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement

FM hopes new US administration will stop ignoring ground realities in IIOJK

Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan

Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit

Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

US backs Japan concerns on China ships

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters