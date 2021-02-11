ANL 29.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
ASC 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
AVN 98.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.14%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
EPCL 48.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
FFL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HASCOL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
HUBC 91.14 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.65%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
JSCL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
KAPCO 44.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
PIBTL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 93.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.17%)
PRL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
SNGP 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TRG 123.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.56%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.45%)
BR100 4,997 Increased By ▲ 5.77 (0.12%)
BR30 25,834 Increased By ▲ 84.71 (0.33%)
KSE100 46,567 Decreased By ▼ -77.09 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,467 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

No-frills Rublev sweeps into Open third round

  • His focus briefly wavered with Monteiro working three set points only for Rublev to save them all in holding serve for 5-5.
AFP 11 Feb 2021

MELBOURNE: Andrey Rublev moved a step closer to a potential Australian Open quarter-final against fellow in-form Russian Daniil Medvedev with a straight-sets round two victory Thursday.

The focused seventh seed has been in impressive form and battled past Brazilian left-hander Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (10/8) in workmanlike fashion.

He will next play either veteran Spaniard Feliciano Lopez -- in his 76th career Grand Slam -- or Italian 31st seed Lorenzo Sonego.

"It was a physical match and I'm really happy that I could win in straight sets," said Rublev. "I'm feeling pretty good. I thankfully haven't played long matches yet so fully charged for the next round."

Rublev reached two Slam quarter-finals last year at the US Open and Roland Garros in a breakthrough season that saw him win five ATP Tour titles, more than any other player.

He was also joint top of the list for most matches won, on 41 alongside world number one Novak Djokovic, and has started 2021 on a six-match streak after helping Russia win the ATP Cup.

Rublev, a former junior world number one, broke Monteiro in the third game of the opening set with a baseline winner and again in the eighth game of the second when the Brazilian sent a forehand wide.

The 23-year-old was pushed harder in the third set, with his frustrations evident when he missed an easy volley at 4-4.

His focus briefly wavered with Monteiro working three set points only for Rublev to save them all in holding serve for 5-5.

It went to a tiebreaker and they went point-for-point before Rublev finally got over the lline on his third match point.

Andrey Rublev Daniil Medvedev broke Monteiro Thiago Monteiro

No-frills Rublev sweeps into Open third round

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

US backs Japan concerns on China ships

Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call

Payment to IPPs: IMF has acquiesced to deal

US Justice Department asks court to put government's TikTok appeal on hold

SBP Modernizes Foreign Exchange Regulations to facilitate Startups, Fintechs & Exports

Fashion overtakes food on European stock markets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters