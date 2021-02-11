Sports
Australian Open champion Kenin crashes out in second round
- Kenin, who followed her Grand Slam breakthrough at Melbourne Park last year with a run to the final at the French Open.
11 Feb 2021
MELBOURNE: Reigning champion Sofia Kenin crashed out of the Australian Open in the second round on Thursday, slumping to a 6-3 6-2 defeat at the hands of world number 65 Kaia Kanepi on Margaret Court Arena.
Kenin, who followed her Grand Slam breakthrough at Melbourne Park last year with a run to the final at the French Open, sprayed 22 unforced errors in the 64-minute contest against the experienced Estonian.
Sponsoring terrorism: Pakistan calls on UNSC to initiate action against India
Australian Open champion Kenin crashes out in second round
Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016
Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport
Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA
Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit
US backs Japan concerns on China ships
Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call
Payment to IPPs: IMF has acquiesced to deal
US Justice Department asks court to put government's TikTok appeal on hold
SBP Modernizes Foreign Exchange Regulations to facilitate Startups, Fintechs & Exports
Fashion overtakes food on European stock markets
Read more stories
Comments