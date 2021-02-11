Coronavirus: Punjab reports 29 fatalities, 410 cases

LAHORE: Out of 11,273 coronavirus tests conducted across the province during the last 24 hours, as many as 410 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 161,757 and death toll to 4948.

With the recovery of 722 more patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 149,268. As per breakup of coronavirus cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 81880 cases and 1964 deaths, Rawalpindi 14224 cases and 843 deaths, Faisalabad 9183 cases and 453 deaths, Multan 9241 cases and 346 deaths.

