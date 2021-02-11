ECC meeting deferred due to govt employees protest

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet convened to take the issue of the Pakistan Steel Mills payment issue etc was deferred owing to ongoing protest of the government employees seeking increase in salaries against inflation.

The ECC meeting to be presided over by Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh could not be held as employees were protesting outside the secretariat.

There were two items on the agenda of the meeting with the first one, Ministry of Industries and Production summary with respect to outstanding payment from Pakistan Steel Mills to German Company M/s Ocean wide Shipping Services, and second one, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division summary with respect to Communication Support to the Ehsaas Programme Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety.

