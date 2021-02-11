KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled

151,352 tonnes of cargo comprising 119,152 tonnes of import cargo and 32,000 tonnes of export cargo including during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargos of 119,152 tonnes comprised of 51,624 tonnes of containerised cargo; 3187 tonnes of bulk cargo; 8376 tonnes of wheat; 6,234 tonnes of soyabean Seeds; 46,945 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo; 786 cattles; and 2000 tonnes of Iron and Steel scrap.

The total export cargos of 32,200 tonnes comprised of 1,986 tonnes of containerised cargo; 000 tonnes of bulk cargo; and 2,000 tonnes oil/liquid cargo.

As many as 7,572 containers comprising of 3,855 containers import and 3,717 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 1,351 of 20’s and 944 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 308 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 554 of 20’s and 528 of 40’s loaded containers while 743 of 20’s and 682 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were eleven ships namely Mahavir, Cosco Malaysia Franbo Logos,Mohar, Diyala, As Sicilia, Lila, Hyundi Jakarta, Alondra, Dm Jade and Scarlet Lady carrying containers, tankers and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were seven vessels viz. Dm Jade, New Hellas, Trf Memphis, Ps Millano Hyundi Jakarta, Rome Express Yara J, and Botany Bay carrying containers and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There are six ships namely Cosco Malaysia, Diyala, AS Sicilia, Scarlet Lady, Mohar and Franbo Logos carrying containers, wheat, cement and general cargo expected to sail on Tuesday. while another ship namely Zhen Hua-7 carrying general cargo expected to sail on Friday.

There are two vessels viz. LMZ Titan and Glyfada carrying wheat and clinkers respectively are expected to arrive on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 164,706 tonnes comprising 115,328 tonnes of import cargo and 49,378 tonnes of export cargo including 5,148 (3,284 TEUs imports and 1,864 TEUs exports) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 115,328 tonnes includes 62,396 tonnes of containerised cargo; 24,701 tonnes of mogas; 13,175 tonnes of coal; 950 tonnes of palm oil; 1,212 tonnes of wheat; 12,500 tonnes of chemical; and 394 tonnes of project cargo.

The total export cargo of 49,378 tonnes includes 13,962 tonnes of cement and 35,416 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 5,148 containers comprising of 3,284 containers import and 1,864 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

A total of twelve ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them four ships Glen Canyon,Al Salam-II, Summer Ploeg, and TSM Poilux, carring containers Gas oilPalm oil are expected to take bearths at QICT, FOTOC, and LCT respectively on Aristomenisand MSC ishkia will Natural gas andcontainers are due arrive at Port Qasimon Thursday,11th February-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021