KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 10, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,997.62 High: 5,025.32 Low: 4,950.73 Net Change: (+) 7.02 Volume ('000): 930,585 Value ('000): 24,178,579 Makt Cap 1,426,365,189,061 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,637.03 NET CH. (-) 50.06 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,002.69 NET CH. (+) 285.03 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,202.66 NET CH. (-) 40.91 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,122.67 NET CH. (+) 0.78 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,367.19 NET CH. (-) 51.52 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-February-2021 ====================================

