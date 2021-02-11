Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
11 Feb 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 10, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,997.62
High: 5,025.32
Low: 4,950.73
Net Change: (+) 7.02
Volume ('000): 930,585
Value ('000): 24,178,579
Makt Cap 1,426,365,189,061
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,637.03
NET CH. (-) 50.06
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,002.69
NET CH. (+) 285.03
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,202.66
NET CH. (-) 40.91
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,122.67
NET CH. (+) 0.78
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,367.19
NET CH. (-) 51.52
------------------------------------
As on: 10-February-2021
====================================
