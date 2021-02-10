ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
SHC annoyed at MPA Naqvi’s absence

  • The court adjourned the hearing till February 25.
PPI 10 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday expressed anger over the absence of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi in the hearing of his bail petition in a land allotment case.

A SHC bench heard the bail plea of Naqvi who did not appeare before the court. The court expressed outrage at the absence of Naqvi and asked his counsel about the reason behind Naqvi’s absence. To which, the counsel replied that he was not aware of the reason for his absence.

The court remarked that the accused had also remained absent in the previous hearings. The Naqvi’s counsel sought time from the court to contact him.

The court directed the MPA Naqvi to ensure his presence in the next hearing of the case. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till February 25.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an inquiry against PTI MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi over the allotment of land on a 30-year lease to Habib group of companies in 2006 where he was working as the director in the company.

