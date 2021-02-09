ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SAPM discusses petroleum sector reforms with ADB team

  • Energy sector reforms are the part of government policy to improve energy economics and secure gas and oil supplies across the country.
APP 09 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar held a virtual meeting with Country Director of Asian Development Bank (ADB) Xiaohong Yang and her energy sector team.

The meeting was aimed at discussing progress achieved on the reforms program in petroleum sector of Pakistan, a news release said.

Energy sector reforms are the part of government policy to improve energy economics and secure gas and oil supplies across the country.

In opening remarks, the SAPM thanked and appreciated the ADB for support and cooperation in the country’s energy sector reforms.

He said the government had made significant progress in every agenda item of energy reforms despite challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nadeem Babar apprised the forum that Third-Party Access (TPA) policy had fully been implemented, adding the TPA was also available for pipelines and the government had advertised the unused capacity of terminals for private companies enabling them to bring and sell the LNG to consumers of their own choice by this April.

The SAPM highlighted the exploration and production (E&P) activities being carried out in the country, and said the first bidding round for 15 onshore oil and gas blocks had been completed.

He said the minimum investment carried out by the E&P companies for studies and investigations in these blocks would be over $71 million in three years, followed by the development program in the identified blocks running into hundreds of millions of dollars in located areas.

He noted that the second and third round of the blocks’ bidding would be completed by end of this year.

Nadeem Babar informed the forum that the government had prepared a framework of regulatory authority for upstream petroleum sector; and it would be put in place after approval by Council of Common Interest (CCI) and necessary legislation.

Apprising the participants on Unaccounted Gas Factor (UFG), the SAPM said that both Sui companies had made a significant progress on reduction of the UFG losses.

He appreciated the support of ADB for hiring of consultant and study of strategic underground gas storage project.

He also acknowledged the interest of ADB in funding such a project, after completing the necessary formalities, if the government desired to proceed further after the feasibility study.

He underlined the importance of the underground gas storage facilities and said this project would enhance country's capability to import gas and ensure sustainable economic growth.

At conclusion of the meeting, ADB Country Director Xiaohong Yang lauded Pakistan’s efforts for bringing reforms in the energy sector. She hoped that the Bank would continue extending cooperation to Pakistan in the field of energy.

nadeem babar

SAPM discusses petroleum sector reforms with ADB team

PDM wants to protect 'corruption-friendly' system: Imran Khan

PM Imran directs to remove KP law minister after horse-trading video

Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters