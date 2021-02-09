Pakistan
Shahzad says PDM beneficiary of horse trading
- He lauded the endeavours of Prime Minister Imran Khan in stopping horse trading in high political positions.
09 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Tuesday castigated the ten party opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for opposing governments earnest move to stop the menace of horse trading from country’s politics.
In a tweet, he said so-called PDM is the main beneficiary of the horse trading which is a deplorable and sad reality of Pakistani politics.
He lauded the endeavours of Prime Minister Imran Khan in stopping horse trading in high political positions.
Govt will ensure transparency, end horse-trading in upcoming Senate polls, says Umar
Shahzad says PDM beneficiary of horse trading
PDM wants to protect 'corruption-friendly' system: Imran Khan
PM Imran directs to remove KP law minister after horse-trading video
Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October
Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather
All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts
Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding
Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes
US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon
Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report
Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM
Read more stories
Comments