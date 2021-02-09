ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IT ministry to establish training center at Islamia University

  • This will not only create a source of employment for themselves but also provide employment to youth.
APP 09 Feb 2021

BAHAWALPUR: Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Syed Amin Ul Haque has approved the establishment of a National Freelance Training Center at Islamia university Bahwalpur.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the purpose of this project is to make unemployed youth capable of earning by imparting information technology training.

For this purpose, 20 training centres will be set up across Pakistan for which Islamia University of Bahawalpur has also been selected. Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engnr Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has thanked the federal and provincial authorities for setting up the National Freelance Training Center at the university and said that the establishment of this centre would provide modern training in information technology to the local youth.

This will not only create a source of employment for themselves but also provide employment to youth.

The signing ceremony was held at the Baghdad Al-Jadeed Campus.

The agreement was signed by Prof. Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur and Zulfiqar Jahangir on behalf of Punjab Information Technology Board. Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal, Director IT Rizwan Majeed and Syndicate Member Sumaira Malik were also present on the occasion.

National Freelance Training Program is a project of the Federal Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom which is being run in Punjab through Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Syed Aminul Haque

IT ministry to establish training center at Islamia University

Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters