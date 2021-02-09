IT ministry to establish training center at Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR: Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Syed Amin Ul Haque has approved the establishment of a National Freelance Training Center at Islamia university Bahwalpur.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the purpose of this project is to make unemployed youth capable of earning by imparting information technology training.

For this purpose, 20 training centres will be set up across Pakistan for which Islamia University of Bahawalpur has also been selected. Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engnr Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has thanked the federal and provincial authorities for setting up the National Freelance Training Center at the university and said that the establishment of this centre would provide modern training in information technology to the local youth.

This will not only create a source of employment for themselves but also provide employment to youth.

The signing ceremony was held at the Baghdad Al-Jadeed Campus.

The agreement was signed by Prof. Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur and Zulfiqar Jahangir on behalf of Punjab Information Technology Board. Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal, Director IT Rizwan Majeed and Syndicate Member Sumaira Malik were also present on the occasion.

National Freelance Training Program is a project of the Federal Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom which is being run in Punjab through Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).