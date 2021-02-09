KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 301,841 tonnes of cargo comprising 224,436 tonnes of import cargo and 77,405 tonnes of export cargo including 4,680 loaded and empty containers during the last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

The total import cargos of 224,436 tonnes comprised of 63,260 tonnes of containerised cargo; 2,926 tonnes of bulk cargo; 17,029 tonnes of wheat; 13,146 tonnes of soyabean and 128,075 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 77,405 tonnes comprised of 52,295 tonnes of containerised cargo; 500 tonnes of bulk cargo; 15,650 tonnes of iron ore and 8,960 tonnes of cement.

As many as 4,680 containers comprising of 2,163 containers import and 2,517 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 821 of 20’s and 619 of 40’s loaded while nil of 20’s and 52 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 608 of 20’s and 509 of 40’s loaded containers while 547 of 20’s and 172 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were eleven ships namely Cosco Rotterdam, Hyundai Oakland, MSC Jasmine, Northern Dexterity, MSC Pilar, X-Press Bardsey, Berlin Express, MT Lahore, WawasAn Bluefin, Glenda Melanie and Chembulk Yokohama carrying containers, tankers and chemical respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were twelve vessels viz. MSC Globe, MSC Pilar, Berlin Express, MT Lahore, Sea Delta, MT Quetta, Mahavir, Chembulk Yokohama, Eiders, Mohar, Alondra and Lila carrying containers, tankers, chemical, wheat, cement, livestock and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There is one ship namely MOL Globe carrying containers expected to sail on Monday.

There are four vessels viz. APL Colombus, Cosco Malaysia, Diyala and Shiling carrying containers respectively due to arrive on Monday while five vessels viz. Hyundai Jakarta, Botany Bay, Rome Express, New Hellas and MT Shalamar carrying containers and tankers respectively are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 188,807 tonnes comprising 151,860 tonnes of import cargo and 36,947 tonnes of export cargo including 3,707 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 151,860 tonnes includes 60,549 tonnes of steel coil; 30,305 tonnes of coal; 11,650 tonnes of palm oil; 4,329 tonnes of mogas; 3,020 tonnes of wheat; 2,506 tonnes of chemical; 3,838 tonnes of project cargo and 35,663 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 36,947 tonnes includes 2,177 tonnes of cement and 34,770 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 3,707 containers comprising of 1,877 containers import and 1,830 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

There were five ships namely Xin Chang Shu, Ikan Pandan, Red Diamond, African Loon and Asti Palea carrying containers, coal, cement and chemical respectively sailed out to sea on Monday morning, while four ship namely MSC Jasmine, Diyala, Athos and Umm Bab carrying containers, project cargo and LNG respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of thirteen ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, project cargo, coal, cement, wheat, chemical, LNG, mogas and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as fourteen vessels viz. MSC Silvana, Porthos, Bel Atlantic, The Chief, Kiran Marmara, Farah Louise, MG Kronos, BTG Kailash, Dynamic-M, Chemroad Sakura, Cypress Galaxy, Gas Amazon, Summer Ploeg and TSM Pollux carrying containers, project cargo, steel coil, bitumen, coal, soyabean, cement, chemical, LPG and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were five ships viz. MSC Silvana, Lisa, Kiran Marmara, Dynamic-M and Cypress Galaxy carrying containers, coal, cement and chemical respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Monday.

There was one ship namely Lisa carrying containers due to arrive on Monday while two ships namely Maersk Atlanta and MSC Amalfi carrying containers are due to arrive on Tuesday.

