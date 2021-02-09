Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 8, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,988.84
High: 5,026.39
Low: 4,974.64
Net Change: (-) 19.39
Volume ('000): 385,245
Value ('000): 19,211,221
Makt Cap 1,423,858,005,356
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,745.91
NET CH. (-) 29.28
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,723.12
NET CH. (-) 78.50
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,310.45
NET CH. (-) 46.96
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,078.26
NET CH. (-) 21.06
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,379.83
NET CH. (+) 17.87
------------------------------------
As on: 08-February-2021
====================================
