KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 8, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,988.84 High: 5,026.39 Low: 4,974.64 Net Change: (-) 19.39 Volume ('000): 385,245 Value ('000): 19,211,221 Makt Cap 1,423,858,005,356 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,745.91 NET CH. (-) 29.28 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,723.12 NET CH. (-) 78.50 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,310.45 NET CH. (-) 46.96 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,078.26 NET CH. (-) 21.06 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,379.83 NET CH. (+) 17.87 ------------------------------------ As on: 08-February-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021