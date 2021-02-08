IT Minister stresses to promote advanced technology to meet current challenges

ISLAMABAD: Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has stressed the need for promoting advanced technology to meet the challenges of current world.

He was talking to acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Nadim Khan who called on him here on Monday. The Acting CEO PTCL briefed the Minister about IT related future projects of PTCL.

Lauding the communication infrastructure projects, the Minister assured his government's full support for the promotion of IT.