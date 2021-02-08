ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Toll reaches 45 as another doctor dies of Covid-19 in KP

Recorder Report 08 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: Another doctor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) succumbed to coronavirus on Sunday, raising the death toll of doctors to have died in the province from the virus to 45.

According to a statement released by the Provincial Doctors’ Association, Dr Anila Naseer died at the MH Hospital several days after being placed on a ventilator.

Dr Anila Naseer was wife of Chairman Medicine Department Ayub Teaching Hospital Dr Nasir Ahmad. She was a retired Gynaecologist and was serving in a private clinic at Mansehra.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 158 new cases of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally for confirmed cases to 68,338.

According to health authorities, four more patients died from the deadly disease as the death toll reached 1,952. As many as 154 patients also recovered from the virus overnight, taking the number of total recovered to 63,953.

Originally from Parachinar’s district Kurram, Dr Mohsin breathed his last at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) in Peshawar. He had been working at the City Hospital on Kohat Road in Peshawar as an anaesthesiologist.

Following his death, doctors in the province called upon the government to take emergency measures to ensure that the lives of these frontline workers were protected.

However, it was only last week that the Covid-19 inoculation drive began in the province, as did in the rest of the country.

