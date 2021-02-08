ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Lahore Police retrieve plaza from Teefi Butt group

Recorder Report 08 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The city police claimed on Sunday to have retrieved a multi-storey plaza located in the Walled City area from a group of Teefi Butt, a well-known alleged land grabber and notorious gangster in the provincial capital. A police spokesperson said that the operation was launched early in the morning under the supervision of SP City Faraz Ahmad. He said the plaza in question was constructed in the Walled City area on two kanal of state land. “According to estimates, the plaza was not worth less than at least Rs 3 billion and it was illegally constructed by Teefi Butt Qabza group on the Walled City Authority land,” he added.

The spokesperson further said that massive deployment of police was put in place before launching the anti-encroachment operation to avoid any untoward situation. He said one SP, two DSPs, nine SHOs, 300 Anti-Riot Force Personnel along with 60 lady police officials and 3 Elite QRFs were deployed in the field while snipers ensured security from rooftops of adjoining buildings. Prisoner vans and water cannons were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar while informing the media regarding other anti-encroachment operations in Lahore said the city police also carried out operations in Kahna and Model Town areas and retrieved nearly 200 kanal state lands worth billions of rupees from land grabbers.

