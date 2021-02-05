Pakistan
US trade gap soars to $679 bn in 2020: govt
*The gap with China in goods trade narrowed by $34.4 billion to $310.8 billion last year, on a modest gain in exports and a small decline in imports, the Commerce Department reported.
05 Feb 2021
WASHINGTON: The US trade deficit surged in 2020, adding $102 billion compared to the prior year to reach $678.7 billion, as exports fell more than imports in the pandemic-roiled year, the government reported Friday.
The gap with China in goods trade narrowed by $34.4 billion to $310.8 billion last year, on a modest gain in exports and a small decline in imports, the Commerce Department reported.
PM Khan says he will continue to raise voice for Kashmiris, till they get freedom
US trade gap soars to $679 bn in 2020: govt
Pakistan ready to go extra mile for peace and just solution to Kashmir issue: PM
Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS
China, Pakistan have an understanding on protecting interests in Afghanistan: US report
Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO
Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report
WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations
Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen
Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today
Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted
Read more stories
Comments