LCCI demands improvements in capital city's traffic system

  • Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry suggested that traffic mess and jams on various intra-city roads and commercial areas of the capital city could be overcome through deployment of additional traffic wardens, while traffic could also be diverted to the alternative routes. He said that Electronic Traffic Violation system was a good development.
APP 05 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry on Friday called for making improvements in traffic system the provincial capital of Punjab.

In a meeting with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP-Traffic) Rashid Hayat here at Lahore Chamber, he said that though CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid had taken various initiatives to overcome the traffic chaos but still a lot of work had to be done. LCCI Executive Committee Member Sheikh Sajjad Afzal, Ali Afzal and Saleem Asghar Bhatti were also present.

Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry suggested that traffic mess and jams on various intra-city roads and commercial areas of the capital city could be overcome through deployment of additional traffic wardens, while traffic could also be diverted to the alternative routes. He said that Electronic Traffic Violation system was a good development.

He said that TEPA should mark the parking areas for the vehicles while violation of one way should be controlled strictly and installment of sign boards should be ensured. He said that ban on protests and rallies at The Mall Road and other public places should be implemented with strictly as it was causing huge loss to the trade and economic activities besides mentally torturing the masses.

Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that the liaison between police and the business community was a must and the LCCI was giving a special focus to enhance the liaison with police.

DSP Rashid Hayat said that all energies were being utilized to ensure smooth flow of traffic that was the prime task of Traffic Police Department.

