Sindh reports 7 deaths, 545 new COVID-19 cases

APP Updated 05 Feb 2021

KARACHI: As many as seven more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,066 and 545 new cases emerged when 9,981 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday.

He added that seven more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,066 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 9,981 samples were tested which detected 545 case. He added that so far 2,778,294 tests have been conducted against which 250,042 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 226,752 patients have recovered, including 338 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,224 patients were under treatment of them 18,581 were in home isolation, 15 at isolation centers and 628 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 580 patients was stated to be critical, including 77 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 545 new cases, 272 have been detected from Karachi, including 72 from East, 71 Central, 60 South, 30 Korangi, 24 Malir and 14 West. Hyderabad has 130, Sujawal 13, Tando Muhammad khan and Tando Allahyar 11 each, Mirpurkhas ten, Thatta nine, Khairpur, Sanghar and Kashmor eight each, Larkana seven, Nawabshah, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Umerkot five each, Sukkur, Dadu, NausheroFeroze, Matiari and Jamshoro four each, Qambar two, Badin one. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Sindh reports 7 deaths, 545 new COVID-19 cases

