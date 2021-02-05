Nation united against Indian tyranny: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the whole nation and political parties were united over Indian tyranny and atrocities perpetrating against the oppressed Kashmiri people.

All the political parties had comprehensively devised a policy on Kashmir cause besides highlighting the gruesome human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at all forums, he said talking to a private news channel.

Terming India a biggest enemy of the country, the minister said Pakistan was supporting the Kashmir issue by morally, diplomatically and politically.

Commenting on Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said that India could not suppress the voice of innocent Kashmiri people through military might and they were struggling to get the right to self-determination.

He urged the international community and other human rights organizations to take notice of Indian barbarism on Kashmiris.

Replying to a question, he expressed hope that Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would be failed to gather their supporters and workers for long march.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazalur Rehman was inciting and dragging the seminaries students into politics, he lamented.