CDA removes encroachments from Lehtrar road

  • According to detail, the enforcement department of CDA under its anti-encroachment campaign conducted a mega operation at Lehtrar road and demolished the illegal buildings and retrieved the occupied land.
APP Updated 05 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has conducted a mega operation against encroachments, land grabbers, and illegal constructions from Tramri Chowk to Panjgran at Lehtrar road.

Land of Right of Way was retrieved during the operation, said a press release.

According to detail, the enforcement department of CDA under its anti-encroachment campaign conducted a mega operation at Lehtrar road and demolished the illegal buildings and retrieved the occupied land.

Heavy machinery of MPO was used in the operation. The authority demolished encroachments and illegal constructions on both the sides of Lehtrar road from Tramri Chowk to Panjgran.

As many as, 35 shades, eight road side setups, eight building material points, three bread centers, one container, and five cattle sheds were demolished during the operation.

