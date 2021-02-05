Russian pipeline oil exports via northern Druzhba down 20pc amid price row

MOSCOW: Russian oil exports via the northern section of the Druzhba pipeline to Poland and Germany fell to 2.26 million tonnes in January from 2.82 million tonnes in December amid a price row between buyers and sellers, two sources familiar with export data told Reuters on Friday.

Rosneft and Surgutneftegaz decreased their oil supplies to Poland and Germany amid price disputes with European refiners following the fall in profitability of Druzhba pipeline supplies compared with seaborne Urals exports.

As a result, Urals oil shipments via the route declined some 20% in January 2021 from December 2020.

Oil exports via the route may decline further in February amid the ongoing price row, between Russia's Rosneft, Poland's PKN Orlen and Grupa Lotos.

PKN Orlen said on Friday it was in the final stage of negotiations with Rosneft on oil supplies and expected to sign the deal before the end of February.

As of Friday, Rosneft didn't request any pipeline supplies to Poland for February, the sources familiar with export data said. In January Rosneft supplied 0.45 million tonnes of oil to Poland, they added.

Rosneft may supply up to 3.02 million tonnes of oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline in January-March 2021, according to the quarterly schedule.

Rosneft and Grupa Lotos didn't respond to requests for comment.

While Rosneft is briefly absent from the Polish market, Tatneft remains the only Russian oil supplier to the state.

PKN Orlen has a three-year contract with Tatneft for Urals oil pipeline supplies of up to 200,000 tonnes per month, the Polish refiner said on Friday.

Tatneft also has a contract with Grupa Lotos and supplies some 400,000 tonnes of oil to Poland monthly.

Poland's refiners have increased seaborne imports of oil via Gdansk port to compensate for falling pipeline supplies. In January 1.5 million tonnes of oil were imported via the route, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

In February 0.7 million tonnes of oil are set to be offloaded in the port so far, according to Refinitiv Eikon system, which is being constantly updated.

Poland's refiners purchase seaborne Urals cargoes as well as Arab Light, North Sea grades, Kazakh CPC Blend, Kirkuk and West African oil grades.