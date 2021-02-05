Business & Finance
Sanofi to stick to bolt-on acquisitions strategy
- We want to create value, we are sticking to the science.
- We do not think we are a company that needs to do a big piece to consolidate extra revenue.
05 Feb 2021
PARIS: Sanofi does not need to make a big acquisition to grow its business and share buybacks are low on the list of the group's priorities, its chief executive said on Friday.
"We want to create value, we are sticking to the science," CEO Paul Hudson said. "We do not think we are a company that needs to do a big piece to consolidate extra revenue."
Sanofi to stick to bolt-on acquisitions strategy
