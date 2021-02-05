ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Biden says jobs data shows need for action on coronavirus relief bill

  • Biden said the United States would not return to full employment at the current jobs-creation pace for ten years, underscoring the need for lawmakers to act.
Reuters 05 Feb 2021

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said on Friday that fresh data on the health of the US jobs market shows the need for aggressive action by Congress on a coronavirus relief bill.

Meeting with top Democrats from the US House of Representatives at the White House, Biden said the United States would not return to full employment at the current jobs-creation pace for ten years, underscoring the need for lawmakers to act.

