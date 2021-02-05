ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Aggreko shares surge on possible 2.25bn pound buyout proposal

  • The company, which has a contract to supply power equipment for Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
  • Shares in the FTSE 250 firm hit 879 pence in response to the news, touching over a one-year high, but still below the possible offer price.
Reuters 05 Feb 2021

Aggreko said on Friday it was in talks over a possible 2.25 billion pound ($3.09 billion) buyout proposal for the British equipment rental company from a consortium of private equity groups TDR Capital LLP and I Squared Capital, sending its shares soaring 38%.

The company, which has a contract to supply power equipment for Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, said TDR and I Squared had made a series of proposals and it was now in talks with them over a possible cash offer of 880 pence per share.

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm hit 879 pence in response to the news, touching over a one-year high, but still below the possible offer price.

Aggreko had a market value of 1.62 billion pounds as of Thursday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The possible 880-pence apiece offer represents a premium of about 39% to the stock's last close. Sky News first reported the possible offer on Friday.

The company, whose shares had lost around one-fourth of their value in 2020, said last month it expected 2020 profits to be at the higher end of its 80 million pounds to 100 million pounds forecast range.

