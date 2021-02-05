ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Mahindra expects global business losses to shrink with Ssangyong exit

  • Mahindra reported a slump in quarterly profit earlier on Friday, booking a one-time loss of 12.1 billion rupees ($166 million) related to South Korean unit Ssangyong.
  • Ssangyong will now become a discontinued operation as it filed for bankruptcy.
Reuters 05 Feb 2021

NEW DELHI: Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd expects losses from international subsidiaries to plunge by 90% with the disposal of Ssangyong Motor as a year-long business review nears conclusion, a company executive said.

Mahindra reported a slump in quarterly profit earlier on Friday, booking a one-time loss of 12.1 billion rupees ($166 million) related to South Korean unit Ssangyong, which filed for a pre-packaged rehabilitation bankruptcy plan in December.

"Ssangyong will now become a discontinued operation as it filed for bankruptcy," said Mahindra's deputy managing director Anish Shah, who will take over as managing director from April.

As part of a wider review to retain only those businesses with the potential to make money, Mahindra has been in talks to sell its stake in Ssangyong. It also ended its joint venture with Ford Motor Co and cut more than half of its North American workforce.

Losses from the international subsidiaries are expected to shrink to about $41 million in the fiscal year starting April 1 from an expected loss of $411 million in the current year.

"Our capital allocation actions are almost complete ... We're now really starting to focus on how can we drive significant growth," said Shah, adding the company plans to invest in electric vehicles and strengthening its portfolio of sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) in the domestic market.

Third-quarter profit after tax on a standalone basis slumped 90% to 309.3 million rupees for the Oct-Dec period, compared with 3.07 billion rupees a year earlier, Mahindra said http://newsfile.refinitiv.com/getnewsfile/v1/story?guid=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20210205:nBSEt3c9h, even as revenues rose 15%.

However, the results in combination with those of its manufacturing unit translate to a profit after tax of 5.31 billion rupees for the third quarter, a 40% jump from the same quarter a year earlier. The combined operating profit margin for the quarter was 17% versus 14.8% a year ago.

automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Indian automaker Ssangyong Motor South Korean unit

Mahindra expects global business losses to shrink with Ssangyong exit

Pakistan ready to go extra mile for peace and just solution to Kashmir issue: PM

Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS

China, Pakistan have an understanding on protecting interests in Afghanistan: US report

Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today

Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters