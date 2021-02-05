ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BNP Paribas expects end to trading boom, COVID loan pain to ease

  • Net income down 13.9% in Q4.
  • FICC revenue jumped by 22%.
  • Debt-trading bonanza unlikely to persist in 2021.
  • BNP may consider increasing payout ratio, says COO.
Reuters 05 Feb 2021

PARIS: BNP Paribas warned investors on Friday that a debt-trading bonanza that supported its earnings last year was unlikely to last, though the worst of the global coronavirus crisis was over for its loan book.

Provisions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic took their toll on fourth-quarter net profit, with the lender saying it had set aside more money to cover loans that could turn sour.

But the eurozone's biggest listed bank struck a more upbeat note for 2021. It said it expects the cost of risk, which reflects provisions for bad loans, to drop from 2020 levels as the outlook improves in the second half.

Another side-effect of the pandemic, a surge in fixed income trading business, provided a boost to fourth-quarter earnings, but BNP Paribas warned that this level of market activity was unlikely to persist in 2021.

The Paris-based bank said revenue at its corporate and institutional banking business rose 6.9% in the quarter as fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) trading revenue jumped by 22%, mirroring gains among its global competitors.

"FICC is unlikely to experience the same magnitude of revenues that it generated in 2020 on the back of exceptionally intense client activity," it said in a statement.

While BNP Paribas has benefited from market volatility fuelled by the COVID-19 crisis, it is also grappling with the economic chaos sparked by the pandemic. Like rivals such as Spain's Santander, BNP is bracing for repayment problems by setting aside more funds against loans that could turn sour.

Its cost of risk, which reflects bad loan charges, rose by 65.5% year on year to 1.59 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in the last quarter of 2020.

Although net profit fell 13.9% to 1.59 billion euros, this was a less sharp drop than expected by analysts and BNP Paribas said its cost of risk should fall this year.

Revenue at the bank, the shares of which were up 3.1% by 1236 GMT, fell 4.5% to 10.83 billion euros - broadly in line with expectations.

"This set of results continue to confirm the resilience of the group's profitability and balance sheet, as well as the benefit of the diversification," Citi analysts said in a note.

At its equity and prime services unit, traditionally a strength, revenue fell by 4.5%, underperforming most of its rivals.

BNP Paribas said it planned to pay a dividend of 1.11 euros per share in May, based on a 21% payout ratio, within limits set by the European Central Bank to preserve capital.

It is considering paying out more in the fourth quarter, it said, with the combined distribution to shareholders helping the bank towards a targeted 50% payout target.

BNP Paribas chief operating officer Philippe Bordenave said the bank could consider increasing its payout ratio from excess capital. "Being overcapitalised may lead us to consider an increase in the payout ratio," he told reporters.

The bank's capital cushion stood at 12.8% at the end of the year, above of its 12% target for 2020.

BNP Paribas debt trading bonanza eurozone's biggest listed bank fixed income trading business

BNP Paribas expects end to trading boom, COVID loan pain to ease

Pakistan ready to go extra mile for peace and just solution to Kashmir issue: PM

Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS

China, Pakistan have an understanding on protecting interests in Afghanistan: US report

Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today

Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters