Nigeria 2023 bond yield up 365 bps after central bank almost doubles yield on one-year T-bill
05 Feb 2021
ABUJA: Nigeria's 2023 bond yield rose 365 basis points on Friday after the central bank almost doubled the yield it paid on the one-year open market Treasury bill at the previous session, traders said.
The bid-offer spread widened at the short end of yield curve due to thin liquidity on the bond market, traders said.
