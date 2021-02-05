ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper buoyed by vaccine and US stimulus hopes

  • Market sentiment has remained bullish but cautious this week.
  • Total inventories of copper in LME-registered warehouses are at 76,550 tonnes, less than half of October's levels.
Reuters 05 Feb 2021

LONDON: Copper prices edged higher on Friday on hopes that an improving vaccine rollout and US stimulus could boost demand for metals, though a stronger dollar kept gains in check.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 1.4% to $7,928.50 a tonne in official trading. The metal, used in the power and construction industries, is on course for a weekly gain of about 1%.

"Market sentiment has remained bullish but cautious this week," said ING analyst Wenyu Yao. "In the short term there is not much of a directional signal for the metals markets as we head into the Chinese New Year and businesses wind down."

Global shares neared record highs as US President Joe Biden's drive to enact the $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill gained momentum after the US Senate passed the budget plan.

INVENTORIES: Global stocks of copper are at their lowest since 2008 despite the approaching Chinese New Year, when inventories usually build because of lower demand, broker Marex Spectron said in a note.

Total inventories of copper in LME-registered warehouses are at 76,550 tonnes, less than half of October's levels.

SPREADS: The premium for LME cash copper over the three-month contract eased to $2.50 a tonne from $10 on Tuesday. A premium points to nearby supply tightness on the LME market.

DOLLAR: The dollar was heading for its biggest weekly gain in three months, making greenback-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

CHINA STOCKS: Metal held in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) has increased ahead of the Chinese New Year.

Zinc stocks jumped 34.9% week on week to 60,361 tonnes while ShFE tin inventories rose 18.4% and ShFE aluminium stockpiles increased by 10.2%.

OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium gained 0.9% to $2,012 a tonne, zinc added 1.1% to $2,655.50, lead firmed by 0.1% to $2,045.50, tin added 0.9% to $23,035 and nickel was up 2% at $17,995.

Copper prices LME market copper production copper mining project copper mine

Copper buoyed by vaccine and US stimulus hopes

Pakistan ready to go extra mile for peace and just solution to Kashmir issue: PM

Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS

China, Pakistan have an understanding on protecting interests in Afghanistan: US report

Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today

Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters