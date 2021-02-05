India vs Pakistan in MMA: Mujtaba knocks out Rahul under 60secs

Pakistan’s mixed martial arts (MMA) star Ahmed Mujtaba, aka, The Wolverine knocked India’s Rahul Raju out in first round of a lightweight match on Friday.

The highly anticipated fight, which got cancelled twice, finished in under a minute as Pakistani fighter knocked Indian opponent out cold.

With this victory Mujtaba improved his professional record to 10 wins and two defeats in 12 MMA outings.

Mujtaba has completed his promise as he had announced that he will dedicate the win to the people of Kashmir on their solidarity day.

“I'm training hard and I will dedicate this fight to firstly, the people of Pakistan and the residents of Kashmir who have been under unlawful Indian Occupation,” said Mujtaba.

“This victory will be dedicated to them!” he added.

“I am confident that I will finish him either on the feet or submit him on the ground. I'm a BJJ Brown Belt under Astra Fight Team and he's a brown belt too. It will be a good fight to show my Grappling skills."