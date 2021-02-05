Markets
Vietnam allows stock exchanges to use circuit breakers
HANOI: Vietnam's stocks exchanges will be allowed to use circuit breakers when necessary from Feb. 15, according to the government.
"Based on the real time conditions of the markets, the State Securities Commission will decide to apply the circuit breakers, or the combination of circuit breakers and the adjustment of the trading bands," it said in a statement, without elaborating.
The government said separately on Friday that domestic investors opened 86,269 stock trading accounts in January, a record high and up 36.4% from December.
Sources and stock market analysts told Reuters last month the country's benchmark stock exchange was struggling to keep up with a large influx of local investors and had to halt trading at times in late December.
