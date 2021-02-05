South Africa says term sheet signed for 9mn J&J vaccine doses

CAPE TOWN: South Africa's health ministry said on Friday that the government had signed off on a term sheet for 9 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine at $10 a dose.

The ministry said in a presentation in parliament that one of the conditions for the J&J vaccine was the establishment of a no-fault compensation system for adverse events.

It added that Moderna had offered the country 200,000 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine priced at $30-$42 a dose in the second quarter, with more doses available in the third quarter.