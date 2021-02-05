ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Vinci tops French blue-chip index on profits beat, flags bumpy 2021

  • Vinci Airports remain badly affected, Chief Executive Xavier Huillard said, as the owner of London's Gatwick airport confirmed 2020 passenger numbers were down 70%.
  • Speaking on a call with journalists, Huillard flagged a 2.4 billion euros ($2.87 billion) pandemic impact on its net results.
Reuters 05 Feb 2021

Vinci's shares rose more than 5% on Friday to the top of France's CAC 40 Index, after its results beat expectations and its cashflows were strong, although the infrastructure group said its 2021 earnings would not recover to 2019 levels.

Europe's biggest construction and concessions company said high cash inflows from the group's contracting division, which covers energy, construction and transport projects, had offset falls elsewhere, mostly in its airports business.

Vinci Airports remain badly affected, Chief Executive Xavier Huillard said, as the owner of London's Gatwick airport confirmed 2020 passenger numbers were down 70%.

Pandemic movement restrictions also meant its motorway activites fell, although heavy vehicle traffic was resilient, meaning motorway traffic was down 20% in 2020, in line with the group's own predictions.

On Friday, the company said motorway traffic in January was "not very good", although slightly higher than the 2020 average. It said visibility was limited in concessions that group its airport and motorway activities.

Speaking on a call with journalists, Huillard flagged a 2.4 billion euros ($2.87 billion) pandemic impact on its net results.

After free cash flow reached 3.99 billion euros, close to 2019 levels, at the end of the year, driven by the contracting division, it said it aimed to grow 2021 revenues to close to 2019 levels and improve operating margins.

The company's full-year operating income from ordinary activities (EBIT) was 2.86 billion euros, above a Refinitiv poll average forecast of 2.51 billion euros.

CAC 40 index Vinci's shares Europe's biggest construction

Vinci tops French blue-chip index on profits beat, flags bumpy 2021

Pakistan ready to go extra mile for peace and just solution to Kashmir issue: PM

Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS

China, Pakistan have an understanding on protecting interests in Afghanistan: US report

Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today

Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters